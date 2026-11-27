BMC engineers and workers complete major pipeline repairs, restoring water supply to several Mumbai areas | File Photo

Mumbai, November 27, 2026: The BMC has completed major leakage repair work on key water pipelines between Powai High-Level Reservoir No. 1 (PHLR-1) and Sahar within the stipulated 24-hour shutdown period. The work, which began at 9 am on Thursday, was completed at 9 am on Friday, restoring water supply to affected areas across Mahim-Dadar, Andheri East, Andheri West, Bandra, Bhandup and Vikhroli.

🔷पाणी वितरण व्यवस्थेतील गळती कमी करून पाणीपुरवठा अधिक कार्यक्षम व सक्षम करण्याच्या उद्देशाने पवई उच्चस्तरीय जलाशय क्रमांक १ (PHLR-1) ते सहार गाव दरम्यान विविध ठिकाणी मुख्य जलवाहिन्यांवरील गळती दुरुस्तीचे हाती घेण्यात आलेले काम नियोजित वेळेत पूर्ण करण्यात आले. बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिकेच्या विविध विभागात बाधित झालेला पाणी पुरवठा पूर्ववत करण्यात आला आहे. या जलवाहिन्यांच्या दुरूस्ती कामाची ही चित्रफीत... #mybmcupdates @CMOMaharashtra @mieknathshinde @SunetraA_Pawar @ShelarAshish @MPLodha @TawdeRitu @misanjayghadi — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) November 27, 2026

23 Pipeline Leakages Repaired

The civic body repaired 14 leakages in the 1,800 mm and 2,400 mm pipelines by deploying teams inside the pipelines, as external repairs were not technically feasible. Another nine leakages in the 600 mm pipeline were also successfully plugged.

A team of 20 engineers and 180 workers from the Hydraulic Engineer's Department worked round the clock to complete the operation.

Water May Remain Turbid For Days

While water supply has been restored, residents may experience low pressure and turbid water for the next three to four days. The BMC has advised citizens to filter and boil water before consumption.

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The repairs are expected to improve pipeline pressure and ensure a more reliable water supply across the affected areas.

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