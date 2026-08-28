Mumbai: BMC Complaint Against BJP Leader Haji Arafat Shaikh Over Alleged Terrace Encroachment In Kurla

A BMC complaint alleges unauthorised occupation and misuse of a common terrace at Rainbow Apartment in Kurla | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 28, 2026: A fresh controversy has erupted after a complaint was filed with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) against Mumbai BJP leader Haji Arafat Shaikh for allegedly encroaching upon the terrace of a building and using it illegally in Kurla.

Alleged Terrace Encroachment

According to the complaint letter to the assistant municipal commissioner of L ward dated August 18, the terrace of the seven-storey building named Rainbow Apartment, opposite SBI Bank, near Kurla Court, has allegedly been grabbed and is being used in complete violation of BMC norms and building regulations.

The complainant, Malang Mubarak Shaikh, resident of Dehu Road, Pune, has alleged that the terrace space, which is meant for common use of residents, has been unauthorisedly occupied and is being misused.

The matter has come to light at a time when BMC has been conducting drives against illegal constructions and unauthorised alterations across Mumbai.

Complaint Seeks BMC Inspection

The complainant has requested the BMC to conduct a spot inspection, verify the building's original plan, and check whether the terrace has been encroached upon or illegally constructed, seeking action under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act.

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While Haji Arafat Shaikh has not yet issued any official statement on the allegations, the complaint has triggered a buzz in the area and on social media. The tagline 'Terrace Grab Row in Kurla: Leader Haji Arafat Shaikh Under Scanner After BMC Complaint' and the hashtag #HajiArafatShaikh are trending on X (formerly Twitter), with locals demanding a transparent inquiry.

The FPJ could not reach the concerned L ward officials for a comment.

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