Mumbai: BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal Unveils Visionary Plan To Redefine City's Landscape

In a transformative revelation following the presentation of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Budget for the Fiscal Year 2024-25, Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal unveiled a visionary plan to redefine Mumbai's landscape. Emphasizing public involvement, environmental accountability, and progressive infrastructure, Chahal expressed gratitude for citizen engagement in shaping this forward-looking budget.



A significant announcement during the press conference was the eagerly awaited inauguration of Mumbai Coastal Road Phase 1 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 19. This vital 10.58-kilometer stretch, connecting Worli to Marine Drive, is set to ease commuting woes. Phase 1 will be accessible to the public from February 20, with both phases expected to be fully operational by May 15, 2024. The Prime Minister's visit will also encompass an inspection of the Goregaon Mulund Link Road Project and the ceremonial foundation stone laying for twin tunnels at Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Financial assistance of ₹800 crore is proposed to support the BEST Undertaking in acquiring 2000 electric buses, aligning with the city's commitment to eco-friendly public transportation. Chahal unveiled plans for technological innovations, including the 'MyBMC Building ID' and exploration of IoT applications, showcasing Mumbai's commitment to smart civic services.

Chahal announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating Coastal Road Project, nearing Phase 1 completion, and progress on the Goregaon Mulund Link Road was provided, highlighting a transformative vision for Mumbai's transportation landscape. The concretization of roads, bridge developments, and stormwater drain initiatives aim to enhance the city's connectivity and address critical infrastructure needs.





Q: What significant initiatives has BMC undertaken to address sanitation issues in Mumbai?



A: The Chief Minister's Deep Cleaning Programme, initiated in December 2023, is a notable effort by BMC, guided by 61 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). This program aims to enhance cleanliness through systematic procedures.



Q: Can you elaborate on the Chief Minister's Zero Prescription Policy and its implications for healthcare in BMC hospitals?



A: The Zero Prescription Policy, set to be implemented, ensures all necessary medicines are included in the hospital's medicine schedule, allowing patients to receive required medications directly. A provision of Rs 500 Crore has been proposed to support this policy.



Q: What financial assistance schemes are introduced in the budget for divyang individuals and Self Help Groups?



A: The Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Divyang Financial Assistance scheme allocates Rs 111.83 Crore for individuals above 18 with disabilities within BMC jurisdiction. Additionally, a provision for financial assistance for 1600 Self Help Groups, at Rs 1 lakh per group, is included in the budget.



Q: How is BMC addressing air pollution concerns in Mumbai?



A: BMC has announced a 7-step strategy under the Mumbai Air Pollution Mitigation Action Plan. Initiatives include a provision of Rs 100 Crore for the Mumbai Mahila Suraksha Abhiyan, and daily washing of approximately 700 km of roads and footpaths with a budget of Rs 80 Crore.



Q: What measures are in place for road development and maintenance in Mumbai, particularly regarding the pothole issue?



A: To address the pothole issue and enhance road quality, the government has instructed the construction of all roads in cement concrete. Around 1224 km of roads have already been concretized, and a further 209 km is proposed for improvement in 2024-25, with a budget provision.



Q: What are the healthcare initiatives outlined in the budget, particularly in the Primary Health Department?



A: The BMC proposes to start 6 additional polyclinic and diagnostic centers and 54 "Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray - Aapla Dawakhana." Specialized services, such as physiotherapy and ENT specialists, will be introduced. The budget also includes provisions for a comprehensive healthcare program, "MukhyaMantri Arogya Aplya Dari," focused on non-communicable diseases.



Q: What steps has BMC taken to address waterlogging issues in Mumbai, especially during heavy rainfall?



A: BMC has installed 100 Water Level Indicators at various waterlogging locations to measure water height, rainfall intensity, and duration. Additionally, efforts have been made to tackle flooding spots, with 326 spots addressed out of 386 identified. BMC plans to tackle the remaining 101 spots before the onset of Monsoon 2024 and 2025.



Q: What is the progress of Mithi River widening and deepening work, and what plans are in place for its development and pollution control?



A: Till date, BMC has completed 95% of the widening and deepening work and 90% of the retaining wall construction for Mithi River. The proposed plan for the Development and Pollution Control of Mithi River is segmented into 4 packages, reflecting BMC's commitment to addressing environmental concerns.



Q: What initiatives are BMC undertaking for the rejuvenation of rivers in Mumbai, and what progress has been made in this regard?



A: Work orders have been issued for the Rejuvenation of Dahisar, Poisar, Oshiwara, and Walbhat Rivers. These projects are currently in progress, with expectations to complete them within the stipulated time frame. BMC is actively working on enhancing the ecological health of these vital water bodies.



Q: How is BMC planning to coordinate with property owners for flooding spots?



A: BMC has identified 16 flooding spots falling within Government or private properties, and coordination plans are underway with the respective owners. This collaborative approach ensures a comprehensive strategy for addressing flooding concerns in both public and private domains.



Q: Could you elaborate on the financial assistance schemes for Women, Transgender individuals, and Senior Citizens?



A: BMC has instituted financial assistance schemes tailored for Women, Transgender individuals, and Senior Citizens, ensuring that these segments of the population receive the necessary support for their economic well-being. These schemes contribute to the overall social and financial development of these groups.

Q: What 'Social Impact' initiatives is BMC currently undertaking to empower the economically weaker sections in Mumbai?



A: BMC has implemented various schemes to ensure economic and social empowerment, focusing on the economically weaker sections. Initiatives include providing financial assistance of ₹1 lakh per group to 1600 self-help groups, offering schemes for financial assistance to women, 100% concession in BEST fare for Divyang individuals, and facilitating scooters for Divyang persons.