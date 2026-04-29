Mumbai: BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide Inspects Sanitation Sites; Orders GIS Waste Mapping, CCTV At Garbage Hotspots

BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide inspects sanitation sites and orders smarter waste management measures across Mumbai | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, April 29: In several civic wards in Mumbai, dense populations and slum clusters are leading to higher waste generation. Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide has directed officials to conduct micro-level assessments and develop a GIS-based system to map waste patterns.

She has also called for street-wise waste collection plans, with agencies maintaining detailed records to help build an efficient management model. Additionally, CCTV cameras will be installed on a pilot basis at garbage dumping hotspots to curb violations.

On Wednesday, Bhide conducted an early morning surprise inspection across Solid Waste Management (SWM) sanitation outposts in Wadala, Chembur, and Chunabhatti.

During the visit, she also inspected a dry waste collection centre in Wadala and reviewed ongoing cleanliness work along Barkat Ali Dargah Marg and Arun Kumar Vaidya Marg at Wadala East.

Surprise inspection in eastern suburbs

Taking note of abandoned vehicles and poor sanitation along the stretch, Bhide directed officials to launch a dedicated drive to clear the road and improve cleanliness within the next few days.

During the inspection, Bhide sought detailed information on key aspects of SWM, including the number of daily trips made by sanitation vehicles, methods of waste segregation and transportation, and identification of high waste-generating areas. She directed officials to streamline the collection of door-to-door waste and ensure more efficient transportation planning.

Focus on segregation and awareness

Bhide also emphasised the need for separate waste management strategies for large residential complexes, intensified public awareness campaigns on waste segregation, especially in densely populated areas, and a more effective implementation of cleanliness drives under the ‘Mumbai Clean League’ initiative.

Bhide directed officials to strengthen the three pillars of waste management — collection, segregation, and transportation. She called for innovative approaches through citizen groups, housing societies, and NGOs, and suggested collaborating with Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) to develop effective strategies.

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Stresssing public participation, Bhide urged continuous engagement with residents and local representatives, introduction of student internship programmes, and intensified awareness drives in densely populated areas to make Mumbai cleaner and more sustainable.

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