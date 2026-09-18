Mumbai: BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide Directs Resumption Of Road-Washing Drive From October 1 To Combat Air And Dust Pollution

BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide has directed officials to resume the road-washing drive from October 1 to 15 to control air and dust pollution | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 18: Municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide, during a monthly review meeting with various civic departments, directed officials to resume the road-washing campaign from October 1-15 to combat air and dust pollution.

The initiative includes street cleaning, installing covers around major projects, and appointing a nodal officer to monitor pollution-causing activities.

Bhide held a review of civic departments at BMC headquarters on Friday, vowing to safeguard Mumbai’s air quality. She affirmed that the Air Quality Index (AQI) is currently under control but warned that any lapse could lead to dangerous deterioration. Bhide declared a zero-tolerance stance on violations, emphasising strict compliance with the 28-point air pollution guidelines.

As a preventive measure, a targeted campaign to be launched from October 1 to 15 will aggressively focus on street cleaning and covering major construction sites to prevent dust and emissions. To ensure accountability, a dedicated nodal officer will oversee large projects, cracking down on pollution sources.

Clear Bottlenecks

It has been observed that traffic congestion is caused by bottlenecks at approximately 139 locations. Bhide has ordered strict action against illegal and unauthorised constructions at these sites.

"Swift dismantling of such structures is crucial to eliminate traffic snarls. Decisive, relentless measures must be taken to restore smooth traffic flow and prevent further chaos," Bhide emphasised.

Monitoring Of Vital Projects

Bhide has instructed the Deputy Commissioners of the respective zones to diligently oversee the progress and implementation of various vital civic projects. This proactive monitoring aims to ensure that these projects are completed efficiently and within the designated timelines.

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Furthermore, the relevant departments are required to submit the list of Project-Affected People (PAP) resulting from these developments within the prescribed time frame. "Such timely submission will help prevent delays and ensure that all projects are completed as scheduled," said Bhide.

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