Mumbai: 'Congestion Pricing Can Be Considered After Public Transport Upgrade,' Says BMC Chief Ashwini Bhide

BMC Chief Ashwini Bhide has suggested considering congestion pricing in Mumbai after strengthening the city’s public transport network | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 9, 2026: The idea of implementing traffic congestion pricing in Mumbai has resurfaced again after Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, in a recent private podcast, said that congestion pricing could emerge as one of the solutions to the city's traffic problem, provided the metropolis has an alternative mechanism for people to travel — a sufficiently robust and well-connected public transport network.

"Once you give citizens the option of public transport, which is a good one, then you can force them to not use private vehicles, and can also use a mechanism to incentivise or disincentivise that. In cities like Singapore, which has congestion pricing, are able to do that because of its robust public transport, including metro, monorail, bus and waterways, with a common ticketing system. Despite this, if someone wants to use a private vehicle, then they have to pay higher," Bhide explained.

"For Mumbai also we can think of introducing congestion pricing in certain areas, once we enhance our public transport system, including robust bus transport," Bhide said.

Mumbai Infrastructure Expansion

Bhide, who also holds the charge of MD of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, said that in the next five years all metro lines in Mumbai will be operational, the entire Coastal Road will be ready and all ongoing infrastructure projects will be completed.

Congestion pricing, also known as a congestion charge, which involves imposing a fee on vehicles entering or travelling through designated high-traffic areas, is not a new concept for Mumbaikars.

There has been a discussion going on over the years among various circles of politicians, transport experts and commuters on whether congestion charges on private vehicles should be introduced in Mumbai, especially during peak hours, to address the traffic issues.

Also Watch:

Read Also BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide Orders Strict Audit Of Vending Spaces During Mumbai Footpath...

Proposal For South Mumbai

BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar had earlier urged the civic administration to design and pilot a congestion-pricing system targeting single-occupant private vehicles entering some of South Mumbai's busiest areas during peak hours. The suggested zones included Fort, Nariman Point and Colaba.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/