Mumbai: BMC Comissioner Ashwini Bhide Inspects New Water Treatment Plant Project In Bhandup, Stresses Timely Completion | my bmc

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is moving ahead with the construction of a new water treatment plant with a capacity of 2,000 million litres per day (MLD) at its Bhandup Complex, one of the city's most critical water infrastructure hubs. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Ashwini Bhide on Wednesday visited the project site to review the progress of the ongoing work and directed officials to ensure that the project is completed within the stipulated timeframe.

According to a tweet by 'MyBMC', the Bhandup Complex plays a pivotal role in Mumbai's water supply network and is home to Asia's largest water treatment facility. At present, the complex has a combined water treatment capacity of 2,810 MLD through two operational treatment plants with capacities of approximately 1,910 MLD and 900 MLD respectively. Water treated at the facility is supplied to a large part of Mumbai, catering to the needs of millions of residents across the city.

With Mumbai's water demand steadily increasing due to population growth and urban expansion, the civic body has undertaken the construction of an additional water treatment plant with a capacity of 2,000 MLD at the Bhandup Complex. Preliminary works for the ambitious project are currently underway.

During her inspection, Bhide reviewed various aspects of the project and assessed the pace of work being carried out at the site. Stressing the importance of completing the project on schedule, she instructed officials to accelerate the ongoing work by deploying additional manpower and machinery wherever necessary.

The Municipal Commissioner also emphasised the need for meticulous planning in carrying out large-scale excavation activities associated with the project. She directed officials to ensure that excavation work is undertaken efficiently and that a proper mechanism is put in place for the transportation and disposal of debris generated during the construction process.

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The proposed facility is expected to significantly strengthen Mumbai's water treatment infrastructure and help the civic body meet the city's future water requirements more effectively. Once completed, the new plant will substantially augment the existing treatment capacity at the Bhandup Complex, enhancing the reliability and efficiency of water supply across Mumbai.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar, Deputy Commissioner from the Commissioner's Office Prashant Gaikwad, Deputy Commissioner (Special Engineering) Purushottam Malvade, Chief Engineer (Water Supply Projects) Chandrakant Chaudhary and other concerned officials were present during the inspection.

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