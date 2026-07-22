Mumbai: BMC Clears Nearly 2,500 Metric Tonnes Of Monsoon Debris From City Beaches; Juhu Beach Tops Waste Collection

BMC teams removed nearly 2,500 metric tonnes of monsoon debris from Mumbai's beaches during a 10-day special clean-up drive | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, July 22: Amid heavy monsoon rains that washed tonnes of debris onto Mumbai's beaches, the BMC conducted a special beach-cleaning drive from July 9 to 19. During the operation, it cleared 2,498.66 metric tonnes (MT) of plastic, thermocol, wooden debris, aquatic vegetation and other waste brought ashore by high tides, and disposed of it scientifically.

Special Cleanup Drive Conducted

The BMC has deployed special beach-cleaning teams to remove plastic, thermocol, wooden debris, aquatic vegetation and other waste washed ashore during the monsoon due to tidal activity.

The teams are conducting regular inspections, clearing debris and ensuring its scientific disposal. The civic body has also appealed to citizens to support its efforts by helping keep Mumbai's beaches clean and free of pollution.

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Kiran Dighavkar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Solid Waste Management), said, "Juhu beach accounted for the highest waste collection at 1,825 metric tonnes, followed by Versova (277.6 MT), Dadar–Mahim (152.1 MT), Chimbai–Waringpada (127.2 MT), Madh–Marve (44.28 MT), Gorai (38.82 MT) and Girgaon Chowpatty (33.66 MT). The entire waste collected during the drive was scientifically processed and disposed of."

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