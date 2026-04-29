Mumbai: BMC Clears 70 Illegal Hawkers, Scrap Dealers In Major Kamathipura Drive

BMC teams remove illegal hawkers and scrap setups during a large anti-encroachment drive in Kamathipura | File Photo

Mumbai, April 29: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday carried out a major anti-encroachment drive in Kamathipura, clearing around 70 unauthorised hawkers and scrap dealers from key stretches of the locality.

The operation, undertaken by the civic body’s E Ward, targeted multiple congested pockets, including lanes 1 to 15 in Kamathipura, Shuklaji Street, Shankar Pupala Marg, Siddharth Nagar, and Bapti Marg.

Major anti-encroachment operation

Officials said the drive aimed to remove illegal structures, ease congestion, and restore pedestrian movement in the densely populated area. Equipped with five encroachment removal vehicles, a JCB, and other machinery, teams from the BMC cleared illegal setups and reclaimed public spaces in Kamathipura.

Around 15 civic personnel took part in the operation, backed by adequate police deployment to maintain law and order.

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Civic body cites ongoing efforts

An official said, “The action is part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal encroachment, ease congestion, and improve accessibility in one of South Mumbai’s most densely populated localities.”

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