Mumbai: BMC clears 153 tonnes garbage in four days

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cleared 153 tonnes of solid waste garbage in four days. After the cyclone Tauktae had hit the city, the tidal waves of the sea had brought tonnes of solid waste to all the beaches of the city.

There are seven beaches in the city - Juhu, Versova, Girgaum, Dadar, Chimbai, Madh and Gorai which has a total shoreline of 36.5 kms. The BMC had deployed machines like tractors, compactors and 240 litre bins for clearing the garbage. The Civic officials said that cleaning operation was carried out round the clock each day and additional manpower was also deployed.