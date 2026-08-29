Mumbai: BMC Clears 134 Encroached Footpaths In Month, Reclaims Nearly 197 Km Of Pedestrian Space

The BMC’s citywide crackdown targets illegal stalls and other obstructions occupying pedestrian pathways | AI Generated File Image (X - @mybmc)

Mumbai, August 29, 2026: The BMC has cleared 134 encroached footpaths across Mumbai in just a month, reclaiming nearly 197 km of pedestrian space from illegal obstructions. In a major crackdown, civic officials also removed 94 unauthorised stalls from footpaths around Bhandup Railway Station (West) in the past two days, restoring space meant for pedestrians and easing movement in one of the city’s busy transit zones.

As part of the drive, the BMC has targeted 14 footpaths across Bhandup for encroachment removal, with action already underway on 11. “The crackdown has cleared footpaths for commuters entering and exiting Bhandup Railway Station, helping ease pedestrian and traffic congestion during peak hours. Citizens can now access an obstruction-free route from the station towards Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg,” said a senior civic official.

🔷बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिकेने हाती घेतलेल्या ‘पादचारी प्रथम’ (Pedestrian First) अभियानाच्या पहिल्या टप्प्यात २०० पदपथांपैकी १३४ पदपथांवरील अतिक्रमण हटविण्यात आले आहे. या कारवाईत १९७ किलोमीटर अंतर इतके पदपथ अडथळामुक्त करण्यात आले आहेत.



🔷महानगरपालिका आयुक्त श्रीमती अश्विनी भिडे… pic.twitter.com/orwMEAFkps — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 29, 2026

Bhandup Encroachment Drive

The operation deployed 5 JCBs, 10 dumpers, over 50 civic officials and staff, 100 workers and more than 70 police personnel. The BMC’s S Ward is also intensifying efforts to eliminate Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) and reclaim public spaces. The civic body has warned against unauthorised shops, stalls, construction and material storage on footpaths, with strict action against violators.

Citywide Footpath Restoration

Under the first phase of its campaign, the BMC aims to clear encroachments from 200 footpaths, with action already underway on 134. So far, enforcement has been carried out at 1,459 locations. The citywide drive spans all 26 BMC administrative wards, targeting the restoration of footpaths for pedestrians.

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Meanwhile, the BMC is set to relocate licensed civic and Aarey Dairy stalls obstructing footpaths, with ward-level reviews underway. Of the city’s 1,603 Aarey stalls, many occupy or encroach upon pedestrian pathways. The BMC plans to shift them to designated sites or available plots and will soon approach the Aarey administration, said an official.

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