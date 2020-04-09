Mumbai: BMC clarifies shutdown orders in D-Ward, says it's for hawkers; similar orders in G North, L Ward

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) has on Thursday ordered the shutdown of all vegetable and fruit markets, street vendors, hawkers and tempos selling vegetables and fruits in D Ward jurisdiction. The shoutdown will be effective from April 9 to April 14.
"If anybody found violating these instructions and roaming out of his house for selling vegetables fruits during this period, action as per law to be initiated against them immediately," read the BMC letter.
However, the BMC clarified that the order only applies to hawkers and tempos selling vegetables, fruits and other wares on the roads, footpaths and public spaces in the D Ward.
In this duration, all deliveries being made inside buildings/societies, where social distancing norms are being followed and adhered to are exempt from this restriction.
Also, all authorised stores, shops and supermarkets located in/on private property are outside the ambit of the restrictions, as long as social distancing norms are followed, and numbers inside the shops are kept to a bare minimum.
The G North and L Wards have also issued a similar notification. All other wards are also expected to follow suit.
Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now declared 381 areas as containment zones, to prevent COVID-19 transmission. The total number of positive cases in Maharashtra rose to 1,297 on Thursday, said officials.
