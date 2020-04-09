Mumbai: BMC clarifies shutdown orders in D-Ward, says it's for hawkers; similar orders in G North, L Ward

However, the BMC clarified that the order only applies to hawkers and tempos selling vegetables, fruits and other wares on the roads, footpaths and public spaces in the D Ward.

In this duration, all deliveries being made inside buildings/societies, where social distancing norms are being followed and adhered to are exempt from this restriction.

Also, all authorised stores, shops and supermarkets located in/on private property are outside the ambit of the restrictions, as long as social distancing norms are followed, and numbers inside the shops are kept to a bare minimum.

The G North and L Wards have also issued a similar notification. All other wards are also expected to follow suit.

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now declared 381 areas as containment zones, to prevent COVID-19 transmission. The total number of positive cases in Maharashtra rose to 1,297 on Thursday, said officials.