Mumbai: BMC Clarifies Ghatkopar's Rajawadi Hospital Infant Deaths, Denies Treatment Lapses In 3 Cases

The BMC said two foetal deaths occurred before hospital admission, while a newborn died despite emergency NICU treatment at Rajawadi Hospital | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 29, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday issued a clarification over the deaths of three babies at its Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, stating that there was no lapse in treatment.

According to the civic administration, two of the cases involved foetal deaths that had occurred before the women reached the hospital, while the third newborn died despite being shifted to the NICU and receiving emergency treatment.

The clarification came after reports of three infant deaths at the civic-run hospital on August 26 raised concerns over the quality of maternal and neonatal care. The BMC said hospital records indicated that doctors and staff made every possible effort to save the patients and newborn.

According to the BMC, 13 deliveries were conducted in Unit 3 of the hospital on August 26, including eight Caesarean sections and five normal deliveries. Two cases involved intrauterine foetal deaths and one involved a neonatal death.

First Foetal Death Case

In the first case, 37-week pregnant Hira Bhandari, who was expecting her third child and had undergone two previous Caesarean deliveries, was admitted to the hospital. Her foetal heartbeat could not be clearly detected during the initial examination. Doctors immediately conducted a sonography, which confirmed intrauterine foetal death.

The BMC said the absence of a foetal heartbeat after admission alone cannot establish that the death occurred at the hospital. Previous antenatal records, sonography reports and other medical documents need to be examined to determine when the foetal death occurred. It said there was no prima facie evidence of delay or negligence in the examination.

Second Foetal Death Case

In the second case, 33-week pregnant Rehana Begum Khan had diabetes and hypertension, making the pregnancy high-risk. The hospital said she had been advised regular antenatal check-ups and follow-up but had not reported for medical follow-up for around 15 days. When she later reached the hospital, the sonography report she carried confirmed that the foetus had died.

Newborn Dies Despite Treatment

The third case involved 40-week-and-two-day pregnant Nusrat Jahan Khan, who was expecting her first child. As the pregnancy had crossed the expected delivery period and the foetal condition deteriorated, doctors immediately performed a Caesarean section. The newborn had a very low heart rate and was shifted to the NICU for further treatment.

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Despite all efforts, the newborn died around one-and-a-half to two hours later, the BMC said.

The civic administration maintained that the available medical records do not indicate any negligence or delay in treatment in the three cases.

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