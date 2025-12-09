Mumbai: BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani Reviews Patient Services At Cooper Hospital |

Mumbai, Dec 9: Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani conducted a comprehensive review of Dr R. N. Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle on Tuesday, directing officials to strengthen patient care, expand services and improve hygiene across the premises. The visit formed part of an ongoing assessment of civic health facilities under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

During the inspection, Mr Gagrani examined various departments and reviewed existing medical services. He asked officials to ensure that patient related procedures become more efficient, accessible and responsive. Detailed updates were sought on service expansion plans, upcoming medical facilities and the status of essential upgrades.

Focus on Cleanliness and Waste Management

A major part of the visit centred on improving sanitation standards. Mr Gagrani instructed hospital authorities to maintain higher levels of cleanliness within wards, waiting areas and public spaces. He also emphasised effective waste management, noting that a clean environment is critical for patient safety and comfort.

Officials were told to ensure that all corners of the facility remain hygienic and that waste disposal protocols are followed without exception. The Commissioner stressed that patient friendliness must be at the heart of every improvement.

Direct Interaction with Patients and Staff

Mr Gagrani also took time to speak directly with patients, their relatives, doctors and nursing staff to understand their ground level experiences. These conversations helped him gauge the quality of service arrangements and identify gaps that require immediate attention.

Senior officials including Deputy Commissioner for Public Health Sharad Ughade, Hospital Dean Dr Sudhir Medhekar, Postgraduate Dean Dr Nilam Redekar, Medical Superintendent Dev Shetty and Dr Praveen Bangar were present during the visit. They briefed the Commissioner on ongoing work and current challenges faced by the hospital.

Push for Rapid Improvements

Following the inspection, officials were instructed to implement corrective measures swiftly. The Commissioner reiterated the civic body’s commitment to strengthening the public health system and ensuring that patients receive timely and high quality care at Cooper Hospital and across BMC run facilities.