Mumbai: BMC Chief Ashwini Bhide Orders CCTV Cameras At Garbage Vulnerable Points, Strict Action Against Illegal Waste Dumping

BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide inspected sanitation facilities and directed officials to install CCTV cameras at Garbage Vulnerable Points across Mumbai | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 29, 2026: Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide has directed civic officials to install CCTV cameras at Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) and initiate stringent action against those found dumping waste in public places.

She also instructed every ward to prepare area-specific sanitation plans based on local geography, population density, waste generation and neighbourhood-specific requirements.

The directions were issued during her inspection of public sanitation arrangements in Mankhurd and Govandi in the eastern suburbs, and Parel in south Mumbai, on Wednesday.

During the visit, Bhide inspected sanitation outposts, maintenance depots and road repair units, reviewing day-to-day operations, assessing the progress of ongoing works and interacting with officials to evaluate service delivery and operational preparedness.

Focus On Garbage Vulnerable Points

Emphasising the need for sustained cleanliness, Bhide directed officials to prioritise GVP locations through targeted interventions to prevent waste accumulation.

She ordered that garbage collection be carried out in two shifts daily, while increasing the number of waste transportation vehicles and their trips to ensure timely disposal.

Bhide also called for strengthening and regularising waste collection in slum pockets and other densely populated areas, stressing that no location should be allowed to become a dumping point.

She instructed officials to work closely with local public representatives and ensure their active participation in maintaining cleanliness and monitoring sanitation efforts.

Roads And Footpaths Under Focus

Bhide further directed that road sweeping on busy stretches be completed before peak traffic hours to minimise disruption, while calling for better planning to keep arterial and major roads clean throughout the day.

She also instructed officials to ensure that footpaths remain clean, encroachment-free and safe for pedestrian movement.

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Bhide instructed officials to conduct regular inspections and take immediate action against encroachments, construction debris, unauthorised storage of materials, hawkers creating obstructions and garbage accumulation that hampers pedestrian access.

She directed officials to formulate an effective monitoring mechanism to ensure citizens have safe, seamless and accessible pedestrian pathways across the city.

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