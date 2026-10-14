Mumbai: BMC Bulldozers Roll Into Manish Market As Anti-Encroachment Drive Intensifies Under Pedestrian-First Campaign |VIDEO

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday carried out an anti-encroachment drive at Mumbai’s famous Manish Market as part of its Pedestrian First campaign.

BMC bulldozers enter Sabu Siddique Market

BMC bulldozers were on Wednesday seen entering Sabu Siddique Market near Manish Market. Several large structures were removed from the site, with heavy police presence deployed to maintain security during the drive. Several locals can also be seen at the site as police personnel attempt to clear the area.

Video of anti-encroachment drive at Manish Market

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The drive aims to remove illegal structures, restore open spaces for pedestrians and address the growing congestion caused by heavy footfall in the area.

Crackdown under Pedestrian First campaign

The crackdown was carried out under the BMC’s Pedestrian First campaign, which focuses on removing illegal structures from footpaths and roads across Mumbai.

According to reports, the civic body is planning to appoint new contractors to deploy vehicles across the city and suburbs as the anti-encroachment drive intensifies. The estimated cost of the contracts is nearly Rs 10.25 crore.

Encroachment removal across 26 wards

Under the first phase of the Pedestrian First campaign, the BMC plans to clear encroachments from 200 footpaths, with work already underway at 134 locations.

Enforcement action has so far been carried out at 1,459 locations across all 26 administrative wards. The civic body aims to restore footpaths and ensure they remain accessible for uninterrupted pedestrian movement.

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