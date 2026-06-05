Mumbai: BMC Begins Setting Up 50 Generic Medicine Shops Across Civic Hospitals To Provide Affordable Drugs

Patients at Mumbai's civic hospitals will soon have round-the-clock access to affordable generic medicines under the new BMC initiative | File Photo

Mumbai, June 5: The process of setting up generic medicine shops in hospitals run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun, with the civic body authorising the National Federation of Farmers Procurement Processing and Retailing Cooperative of India Limited (NACOF) to establish and operate the outlets within hospital premises. The initiative aims to provide affordable medicines to patients visiting civic hospitals across Mumbai.

Initial rollout and expansion plans

The project has already commenced at Cooper Hospital in the western suburbs and will gradually be expanded to suburban, major, speciality, and super-speciality hospitals managed by the BMC. In total, 50 generic medicine shops will be set up across civic hospitals.

The move is part of the Central Government’s Jan Aushadhi initiative, which focuses on making low-cost generic medicines available to poor and middle-class patients at subsidised rates. According to senior BMC officials, NACOF will be allotted around 150 square feet of space in each hospital to operate the medicine stores. The space will be provided on a rental basis.

Store operations and compliance

Officials said the medicine outlets will function round the clock to ensure uninterrupted access to medicines for patients and their relatives. The stores will also have to comply with norms laid down by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

As per the conditions laid down by the civic body, each store must appoint at least three registered pharmacists approved by the State Pharmacy Council for the purchase and sale of medicines. The outlets will also be required to maintain records of all medicines procured from external sources and ensure temperature-controlled storage facilities as prescribed by the FDA.

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Apart from generic medicines, the outlets will also provide branded medicines at a five per cent discount, officials said.

The initiative is expected to reduce the financial burden on patients dependent on Mumbai’s public healthcare system and improve access to affordable medicines across civic hospitals.

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