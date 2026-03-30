Maharashtra Govt To Provide Medicine Boxes To Admitted Patients In State Hospitals To Cut Costs And Ensure Supply

Maharashtra government introduces medicine boxes for admitted patients to ensure uninterrupted treatment and reduce out-of-pocket expenses | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, March 30: In a major step to ease the burden on patients, the Maharashtra government has announced that all patients admitted to state-run hospitals will now be provided with a “medicine box” containing essential drugs and medical supplies required for their treatment.

Relief for patients amid medicine shortages

The decision comes amid growing concerns over the shortage of medicines and irregular supply in government hospitals, which has forced many patients—especially from economically weaker sections—to purchase costly medicines from outside.

Government directive to ensure uninterrupted supply

State Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif has taken serious note of the issue and directed hospital authorities to ensure that patients do not face any inconvenience. Officials said that under the new initiative, patients will receive a medicine box immediately after admission, ensuring uninterrupted access to prescribed medicines even if hospital stock runs low.

Shift from central dispensing to patient access

Earlier, medicines were dispensed through nurses at scheduled times from hospital stores. However, with the new system, medicines will remain directly with patients, improving accessibility and reducing dependency on supply chains within hospitals.

Contents of the medicine box

The medicine box will include not only prescribed drugs but also essential items such as injections, IV sets, hand gloves, syringes, and cotton bandages—items that patients were often asked to procure from outside.

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Warning against violations

Officials emphasized that strict action will be taken if any hospital staff is found asking patients to buy medicines externally despite the new arrangement. The move is expected to bring significant relief to patients and improve the overall functioning of government healthcare facilities in the state.

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