Mumbai: BMC Begins Restoring Malabar Hill's Banganga Tank | Salman Ansari

The BMC has undertaken restoration work of centuries-old Banganga Tank in Malabar Hill. The team from D Ward recently demolished around 12 structures in the area, and is in the process of rehabilitating the occupants.

Banganga Tank is an 11th century Grade-1 heritage precinct belonging to Gaud Saraswat Brahmin Temple Trust and maintained by the Maharashtra Archaeological Department. There are 16 prominent temples, including Kashi and Kavale Math, in the precinct. It is one of the last remaining natural water bodies in the city. Though it is close to the Arabian Sea, the rectangular step-water tank is known to store fresh water.

The restoration work is being undertaken in two phases and is expected to be complete by next year. The project aims to restore the structure to its original identity, attract tourists and facilitate religious rituals. The project included removal of encroachments around the tank, reviving an 11th-century Ram Kund, providing public amenities and restoration and retrofitting work of the tank.

“The challenging task was to remove the structures that have been in the Banganga area for several years. The families affected in the project will be given alternative accommodation by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority. We have also received the consent letter from the affected families,” a D Ward official said.

“The steps of the tank made of black basalt stones will be repaired. The lake area will be illuminated with a light-and-sound show. There will be murals; the stone pathway will be reconstructedand named ‘Bhakti Marg’. We will be installing CCTV cameras in the lake and the surrounding area for security purposes,” Assistant Municipal Commissioner, D Ward, Sharad Ughade, said.

The renovation work is being carried out under the guidance of the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums Department and in coordination with the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee. Architect Vikas Dilawari is the consultant.