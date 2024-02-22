 Mumbai: BMC Begins Restoring Malabar Hill's Banganga Tank
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC Begins Restoring Malabar Hill's Banganga Tank

Mumbai: BMC Begins Restoring Malabar Hill's Banganga Tank

The team from D Ward recently demolished around 12 structures in the area, and is in the process of rehabilitating the occupants.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 11:55 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: BMC Begins Restoring Malabar Hill's Banganga Tank | Salman Ansari

The BMC has undertaken restoration work of centuries-old Banganga Tank in Malabar Hill. The team from D Ward recently demolished around 12 structures in the area, and is in the process of rehabilitating the occupants.

Banganga Tank's restoration

Banganga Tank is an 11th century Grade-1 heritage precinct belonging to Gaud Saraswat Brahmin Temple Trust and maintained by the Maharashtra Archaeological Department. There are 16 prominent temples, including Kashi and Kavale Math, in the precinct. It is one of the last remaining natural water bodies in the city. Though it is close to the Arabian Sea, the rectangular step-water tank is known to store fresh water.

The restoration work is being undertaken in two phases and is expected to be complete by next year. The project aims to restore the structure to its original identity, attract tourists and facilitate religious rituals. The project included removal of encroachments around the tank, reviving an 11th-century Ram Kund, providing public amenities and restoration and retrofitting work of the tank.

“The challenging task was to remove the structures that have been in the Banganga area for several years. The families affected in the project will be given alternative accommodation by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority. We have also received the consent letter from the affected families,” a D Ward official said.

Read Also
Mumbai's Banganga Tank Set for Rejuvenation and Beautification; Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Plans...
article-image

“The steps of the tank made of black basalt stones will be repaired. The lake area will be illuminated with a light-and-sound show. There will be murals; the stone pathway will be reconstructedand named ‘Bhakti Marg’. We will be installing CCTV cameras in the lake and the surrounding area for security purposes,” Assistant Municipal Commissioner, D Ward, Sharad Ughade, said.

The renovation work is being carried out under the guidance of the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums Department and in coordination with the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee. Architect Vikas Dilawari is the consultant.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi Passes Away At 86

Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi Passes Away At 86

FPJ Exclusive: Theatre Artist Mahek's Ascend From Kamathipura To Broadway

FPJ Exclusive: Theatre Artist Mahek's Ascend From Kamathipura To Broadway

Mumbai: 6,950 School Students Participate In CR's Drawing & Essay Competitions On Amrit Bharat...

Mumbai: 6,950 School Students Participate In CR's Drawing & Essay Competitions On Amrit Bharat...

'No Rift In MVA Seat-Sharing': Congress Maharashtra In-Charge Ramesh Chennithala

'No Rift In MVA Seat-Sharing': Congress Maharashtra In-Charge Ramesh Chennithala

Mumbai: Dharavi Police Nabs 5-Year-Old Girl's Kidnapper In 12 Hours

Mumbai: Dharavi Police Nabs 5-Year-Old Girl's Kidnapper In 12 Hours