Mumbai: BMC Begins Manori–Gorai Development Plan Process, Residents Fear Desalination Plant Reservation

The BMC has invited public suggestions and objections on the revised Development Plan for Manori and Gorai amid concerns over protecting traditional fishing settlements and village land | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 22: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated the first stage of preparing the Development Plan (DP) for the Manori–Gorai notified area, marking the beginning of a process to determine future civic infrastructure and land reservations in the area.

The public notice has triggered fears among local residents that the BMC may reserve land for the proposed desalination plant at Manori in the revised DP.

The civic body has invited public suggestions and objections to its proposal to prepare a DP for Gorai and Manori. Residents can submit their responses online at dycheplanner01.dp@mcgm.gov.in or in person at the DP office on the fifth floor of the BMC headquarters.

BMC Invites Public Suggestions And Objections

Manori and Gorai villages are part of the notified area, which comprises eight villages, including Uttan, with the remaining villages falling under the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation's jurisdiction.

Advocate Godfrey Pimenta, trustee of the Watchdog Foundation, said the area was reserved under the Recreational and Tourism Development Zone, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) serving as the Special Planning Authority. However, following a recent decision, both municipal corporations have been made the planning authorities, resulting in the BMC revising the DP for the Manori–Gorai villages within its jurisdiction.

"Manori-Gorai-Uttan notified area's 80% falls under Mira-Bhayandar municipal corporation and only 20% falls within BMC jurisdiction. We are preparing DP for area within our limit. After expressing intent, as per rule, suggestions/objections are called for citizens," a senior officer from the BMC's DP department said.

BMC Denies Link To Desalination Project

The officer clarified that there was no direct link between the preparation of the revised DP and the reservation of land for any hydraulic project.

"We will study the existing land use and also seek revenue department's opinion regarding marking koliwadas and gaonthans. This intent of the revised DP is not for any specific project," the officer added.

However, villagers and members of the fishing community, who have strongly protested against the proposed Manori desalination plant, said that although the DP process was not directly linked to the project, the possibility of land being reserved for it at a later stage could not be ruled out.

They stressed the importance of residents participating in the process and submitting their objections and suggestions within the stipulated period.

Fishing Community Seeks Protection Of Traditional Settlements

"We will ensure our koliwadas and gaonthans are reserved, and submit our suggestions/objections in order to ensure there is no reservation for desalination plant or any other water project in the area. We will urge all local residents to submit a separate representation to the Revenue Department to safeguard the land rights and interests of traditional fishing communities and village settlements," said Devendra Tandel, president of the Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti.

The samiti was one of the organisers of the recent protest at the Mumbai Suburban Collector's office against the Manori desalination plant.

Watchdog Foundation Questions Planning Compliance

Meanwhile, in an email dated August 30 to the Municipal Commissioner and the BMC's Chief Engineer, Development Plan, the Watchdog Foundation objected to the proposed 200 MLD desalination plant at Manori.

The foundation had highlighted that the sanctioned Mumbai DP 2034 did not specifically designate or reserve the land in question for a desalination plant or industrial plant.

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"While there may be a public need to augment Mumbai's water supply, public purpose does not dispense with statutory planning requirements. A public utility project must conform to the sanctioned Development Plan and all applicable laws," the foundation said.

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