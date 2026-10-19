Mumbai: 800 Villagers, Fishermen Protest Against BMC’s Manori Desalination Plant Project

Residents of Gorai and Manori have opposed the proposed desalination plant, citing concerns over fishing livelihoods, marine ecology and public consultation | File Photo

Mumbai, October 19, 2026: Around 800 people, including villagers and fishermen from Gorai and Manori, along with environmental activists, staged a protest at the Mumbai Suburban Collector's office on Monday noon against the BMC's desalination plant project.

A delegation met Suburban Collector Saurabh Katiyar and voiced their objections. This was their first on-ground protest, and in the coming days, the organisers plan to hold protest marches targeting stakeholders in the project, including the BMC commissioner, Maharashtra Maritime Board and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Protesters Allege Police Detained Buses

The organisers claimed that a total of 25 buses carrying villagers left for the Collector's office at 10 am to participate in the protest. However, 15 buses were stopped by police en route, drivers were detained and keys were seized.

“Many protesters then travelled by train and other modes of transport and reached the protest spot, while some buses were released later. Our objective was not to find a solution with the Collector, but to create a noise that the desalination plant project is being undertaken without a public hearing and without taking local residents—the villagers and fishermen—into confidence, whose livelihoods are going to be affected,” said Devendra Tandel, president of the Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti.

“Apart from Manori, the BMC is also coming up with a desalination plant at Versova, which is a big hub for the fishing community. We have examples like a 100 MLD desalination plant project in Chennai, which has permanently affected the livelihoods of the local community. We do not want the same to be repeated in Mumbai. Our protest will continue,” Tandel added.

Villagers Raise Livelihood And Environmental Concerns

Switsy Henriques, president of the Gorai Villagers Welfare Association, said, “The police blocked the roads and detained 15 buses. However, a delegation of 50 of us met the Collector, though it was more of a 'postman meeting'.”

“We villagers are fighting for our land, future and livelihoods. The land belongs to the Collector, which was given to MTDC, but now the authorities say 'advanced possession' has been given to the BMC for setting up the desalination plant. But to date, the BMC does not have an NOC from the fisheries department. The BMC's own Environmental Impact Assessment states that there will be a temporary or permanent impact on fishing activities. Instead of impacting our livelihoods and marine ecology, the BMC should prioritise the 38% of water lost through leakages and thefts to bridge Mumbai's water deficit,” Henriques added.

Dolphy Dsouza, spokesperson for the Bombay Catholic Sabha, which is supporting the campaign, said, “We condemn the behaviour of Mumbai police in detaining the protesters. Such acts will only provoke the demonstrators, and more people will come out to protest.”

The FPJ tried calling and messaging Suburban Collector Saurabh Katiyar and DCP Zone 11 Sandip Ghuge for comment, but neither officer responded.

Manori Plant To Produce 400 MLD Of Water

The Manori desalination plant is expected to produce 400 million litres per day (MLD), helping bridge part of Mumbai’s water supply deficit. The city receives 4,100 MLD against a demand of 4,665 MLD, while the requirement is projected to rise to 6,424 MLD by 2041.

The project work was scheduled to begin in August, and groundwork is currently underway. The plant is expected to be completed in 45 months and commissioned by December 2029.

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Despite objections from corporators over water quality, technical feasibility and the tendering process, the BMC Standing Committee approved a proposal in July for a 7.2-km underground tunnel connecting the Manori desalination plant to the city’s distribution network.

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