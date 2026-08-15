Mumbai: BMC Begins Evacuation Of Families From Landslide-Prone Ashok Nagar In Ghatkopar West

BMC has begun evacuating families from the landslide-prone Ashok Nagar area of Ghatkopar West following the August 12 landslide | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 15, 2026: Following the August 12 landslide, the BMC has begun evacuating families from the landslide-prone Ashok Nagar area in Ghatkopar West.

Civic officials said around 25–50 families have agreed to vacate and shift to safer locations, while several others have refused to leave despite repeated appeals, preferring to remain in their homes rather than relocate.

Residents Urged To Vacate

A senior civic official said the BMC has repeatedly urged residents to vacate the landslide-prone area, but many have refused to leave. The official said warning boards were installed before the monsoon, cautioning residents against continuing to live in the vulnerable zone.

The BMC has also written to the district collector and the Airports Authority of India, as the land on which the settlement stands belongs to them.

To facilitate relocation, the civic body has arranged temporary shelters at Mohili School in Sakinaka for families willing to leave the vulnerable site. "Several families have already agreed to move and have been accommodated there," the official added.

Despite repeated warnings from the BMC about the risks associated with the unstable terrain, a section of residents has remained reluctant to leave, officials said.

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Eight Killed In August Landslide

A landslide at Hill No. 3 in Ashok Nagar in August claimed eight lives and injured seven others, prompting the civic administration to step up efforts to relocate families from vulnerable locations. The city has around 279 landslide-prone areas across its 26 administrative wards.

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