Ghatkopar Landslide Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 8 After Man Trapped Under Boulder For 32 Hours Dies

Rescue teams worked through narrow lanes and unstable debris at Ghatkopar’s Ashok Nagar after a 32-hour operation to recover the final victim of the deadly landslide | AI Generated Image (Photo Credits: Salman Ansari)

Mumbai, August 13, 2026: The death toll in the Ghatkopar landslide climbed to eight on Thursday after rescuers recovered the body of 28-year-old Saddam Wazir Ali Khan, who had spent 32 hours trapped beneath a massive boulder. He was rescued from the debris and rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead. The search-and-rescue operation was later called off.

The rescue operation at Ashok Nagar, Hill No. 3, began at 5 am on Wednesday following the landslide and resumed on Thursday morning amid fears that another person was trapped beneath the debris.

However, rescuers have been facing significant challenges due to the area’s confined terrain, dense population and mountainous landscape, a Mumbai Fire Brigade official said.

Rescue Teams Faced Major Challenges

The rescue operation was hampered by unstable ground around the chawl following the landslide. Narrow lanes restricted access, while massive boulders had piled on top of those that had already crashed into the settlement, further complicating the operation. After sustained efforts, rescuers finally located Khan, who was trapped beneath the debris.

Khan, whom officials identified as a friend of Viket Yadav, whose body was recovered on Wednesday, was reportedly with him when the disaster struck. The two had been together to celebrate Yadav’s birthday and were among those caught in the incident.

Manual Efforts Continued For 32 Hours

Rescue teams faced a daunting challenge in reaching Khan, as his body had become trapped among massive boulders and debris. The narrow, mountainous terrain prevented the use of heavy machinery, forcing rescuers to manually clear the rubble with hammers and other hand tools.

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After nearly 32 hours of painstaking efforts, rescuers finally pulled Khan from the debris and rushed him to Rajawadi Hospital at around 1 pm on Thursday. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

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