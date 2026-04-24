Mumbai: BMC Approves PPP Cath Labs At 3 Civic Hospitals To Boost Cardiac Care; Opposition Flags Lack Of Discussion

BMC clears PPP cath lab projects in suburban hospitals as opposition questions approval process | File Photo

Mumbai, April 24: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will set up catheterisation (cath) labs to enhance patient-care services at K. P. Bhabha Hospital, Bhabha Hospital, and Shri Harilal Bhagwati Hospital under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The proposal received approval from the BMC’s Improvement Committee on Friday, paving the way for the introduction of advanced cardiac care facilities in suburban civic hospitals.

Plan to boost cardiac care access

The initiative aims to improve access to timely diagnosis and treatment for heart-related conditions, reducing the burden on tertiary care centres and benefiting patients in the city’s suburbs.

The services will be introduced for an initial tenure of 10 years, with provisions for extension based on performance and service delivery standards. The contract may be renewed in two additional phases of 10 years each, potentially extending the total duration to 30 years.

Bids exceed base rates

As per the proposal placed before the Improvement Committee, the highest bids received for setting up cath lab facilities at key civic hospitals have exceeded the base rates fixed by the BMC. At K. B. Bhabha Hospital, M/s Ruby Hall Care Services Pvt. Ltd. offered Rs 13,12,090 annually for a fifth-floor facility, above the base rate of Rs 12,13,756. At K. B. Bhabha Hospital, the firm quoted Rs 2,85,000 per annum for ground and first floors, exceeding Rs 2,48,867. At Shri Harilal Bhagwati Hospital, M/s Surana Charitable Trust bid Rs 9,00,345 annually for ground and third floors, higher than the base rate of Rs 8,48,443.

Also Watch:

Opposition raises objections

However, the proposal was approved without any discussion, drawing strong objections from the opposition. In a letter to committee chairperson Sandhya Doshi, Congress group leader Sandhya Doshi alleged that they were denied an opportunity to speak on the proposal, terming the move as undemocratic and against the principles of democracy.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/