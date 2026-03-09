Mumbai: BMC Approves ₹1Cr Contract To Clean Chimbai Beach In Bandra

Representative Image | Mumbai: BMC Approves ₹1Cr Contract To Clean Chimbai Beach Bandra

Mumbai: The Standing Committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has approved a contract worth Rs1 crore for cleaning operations at the Waringpada stretch of Chimbai Beach in Bandra. The contract has been awarded to M/s MTS Blue Roadlines and will remain in force for a period of 730 days.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the approved work covers the Waringpada section of Chimbai Beach, which stretches approximately 1.5 kilometres in length and about 25 metres in width. According to civic officials, the daily expenditure for maintaining the beach under this contract will be around Rs 13,000.

Chimbai Beach is among the seven major beaches in Mumbai and was once known for severe pollution. However, residents from the surrounding fishing village say the situation has improved considerably over the years due to regular cleaning initiatives and civic intervention.

“The beach is much cleaner and better maintained now,” said Thelma Poojari of the Chimbai Residents Association told HT, who belongs to a fourth-generation fishing family from the village. She noted, however, that beach-cleaning contracts are generally implemented only during the non-monsoon months.

“The biggest issue arises during the monsoon season when the sea brings back large amounts of waste onto the shore. That is when the beach becomes heavily littered,” she said, stressing the need for sustained cleaning efforts throughout the year.

As per details mentioned in the civic budget proposal, the cleaning operations will involve labourers along with equipment such as 240-litre wheeled waste bins, excavator-cum-loader machines and dumper vehicles. These resources will be used to collect accumulated waste, including silt, soil, debris and mixed garbage, from the beach and transport it for disposal.

Congress corporator Tulip Miranda said beaches require constant monitoring as they are used by thousands of citizens. Shiv Sena corporator Yamini Jadhav suggested that the civic body deploy flying squads to conduct regular inspections and ensure cleanliness standards are maintained.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/