Mumbai: BMC Approves 1,255 Ganeshotsav Pandal Applications, Rejects 248 Ahead Of 11-Day Festival

Mumbai : The BMC has received over 2,000 applications from Sarvajanik (public) Ganeshotsav mandals across the city. Out of them, 1,255 applications have been approved while 248 were cancelled for various reasons till August 31. The 11-day festival will be celebrated from September 19 to 28.

One-window system

The BMC started an online application for setting up Ganpati Pandals on city roads from August 1. A one-window system is implemented, allowing the Ganeshotsav mandals them to apply for pandal permission without separately approaching the police, traffic police, and fire brigade. Applications for pandal permission can be submitted on the BMC website till September 13, up to 5 pm. The pandal permission will be granted free of cost, and a security deposit of Rs 1,000 will be required.

Around 248 applications for sandals have been rejected if there are applications by two mandals for erecting a pandal at the same location or the traffic police do not give a 'no objection certificate', said the civic official. Naresh Dahibavkar, president of the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS) said, "It becomes risky to carry Ganesh idols on uneven roads, so we have requested the BMC to fill the potholes in a proper manner and smoother the roads. Also, we have asked BMC to trim the branches of the trees so that the bigger idols can be taken safely." The BMC approved 2,284 Ganeshotsav mandals last year. There are 2 lakh household Ganpati idols and 12,000 sarvajanik idols in Mumbai.