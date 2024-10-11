 Mumbai: BMC Appoints Custodians For Safekeeping Living Wills Following SC Directives On 'Right To Die With Dignity'
The names, contact numbers, email addresses, and other information of these custodians are now made available on BMC's website, read full story to know more details

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 01:51 AM IST
BMC HEADQUARTERS | File pic

Following the Supreme Court's (SC) directives, the BMC has appointed medical health officials in the 24 administrative wards to act as custodians for receiving and safekeeping the living wills or Advance Medical Directives (AMD) of citizens who wish to die with dignity. The names, contact numbers, email addresses, and other information of these custodians are now made available on BMC's website: https://www.mcgm.gov.in.

The BMC has appointed medical health officers in all 24 wards as custodians to maintain these documents for public convenience. Additionally, assistant deputy executive health officers in the BMC's Public Health Department, responsible for managing birth and death registrations, have been appointed to assist in this matter. "As per the apex court directives a person must notarise two copies of the living will. One copy should be submitted to the custodian, while the other can be kept with the family. In an emergency, families can present this copy to the doctor. The custodian can verify the document before a final decision is made," said a civic health official.

