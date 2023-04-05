Mumbai: BMC announces SOPs to combat air pollution | File Photo

Mumbai: Though the BMC administration has prepared a mitigation plan to reduce air pollution, hardly any activities are seen at the ward level for its implementation. The civic authority had announced that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to combat air pollution will come into effect from April 1. However, many wards are yet to form three task forces, so the actual inspection at construction and other sites will take some time, said senior civic official.

The seven member special committee appointed by the BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had submitted a 41 page report "Mumbai’s Air Pollution Mitigation Plan" on March 28. The report recommends immediate and long term measures as well as suggested three task forces at ward level to monitor construction sites, hotels and residential areas to check compliance of the SOP's. However, some ward officials said that they are yet to receive the order copy.

Officials: Report has not reached us

"We have not received the official order copy yet, still we have started process to form the task force at our level to avoid further delays. But it will take a week time, since we are busy in Mumbai beautification projects and preparations for the G20 meet in the city," said a civic official from ward on condition of anonymity. While some officials of other wards said, "the report has not yet reached till us, also we will need some time to form task forces, shortlist the sites and start the inspection."

Task force with six engineers deployed in each ward

A senior civic official said, "The recommendations cannot be implemented in a day. The ward officials have been directed to form the task forces, it will take some time to start the work as per plans, you will soon see the actions." Sanjeev Kumar, additional municipal commissioner did not respond to the calls even after repeated attempts.

As per the recommendations, taskforce will be formed at every ward with six engineers each, who will be authorised to take timely action on builders by issuing warning and stop work notices on construction activities in case of non-compliance.