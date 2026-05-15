 Mumbai: BMC Announces 12-Hour Water Cut In Chembur, Govandi And Mankhurd On May 18 For Tunnel Commissioning Work
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Mumbai: BMC Announces 12-Hour Water Cut In Chembur, Govandi And Mankhurd On May 18 For Tunnel Commissioning Work

Water supply in parts of Mumbai’s M East and M West wards, including Chembur, Govandi and Mankhurd, will be disrupted on May 18 from 10 am to 10 pm due to tunnel commissioning work. The BMC has advised residents to boil and filter water for seven days as a precautionary measure.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 15, 2026, 01:54 AM IST
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Residents in parts of Chembur, Govandi and Mankhurd will face water disruption during BMC tunnel commissioning work | Representational Image

Mumbai, May 14: Water supply will be disrupted in some areas of M East and M West wards on Monday, May 18, from 10 am to 10 pm due to commissioning work of the Amar Mahal (Hedgewar Udyan) to Turbhe low-level reservoir water tunnel underway. The affected wards include areas such as Chembur East and West, Govandi, and Mankhurd.

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BMC advises residents to boil drinking water

The BMC has urged citizens of the two wards to filter and boil water for consumption for seven days — from May 18, 2026, to May 25, 2026 — as a precautionary measure.

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