Mumbai: BMC Announces 12-Hour Water Cut In Chembur, Govandi And Mankhurd On May 18 For Tunnel Commissioning Work

Residents in parts of Chembur, Govandi and Mankhurd will face water disruption during BMC tunnel commissioning work | Representational Image

Mumbai, May 14: Water supply will be disrupted in some areas of M East and M West wards on Monday, May 18, from 10 am to 10 pm due to commissioning work of the Amar Mahal (Hedgewar Udyan) to Turbhe low-level reservoir water tunnel underway. The affected wards include areas such as Chembur East and West, Govandi, and Mankhurd.

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