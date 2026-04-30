BMC Announces Water Cut In Mumbai's Eastern Suburbs On May 5-6, Ghatkopar, Chembur & Mankhurd Among Areas Affected; Check Details |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a planned water cut across several parts of eastern Mumbai, including Chembur and Ghatkopar, on May 5 and 6 due to essential maintenance work.

According to a Mid-day report, water supply will be completely suspended in parts of F-North and F-South wards (City Zone), as well as L, M-East, M-West, and N wards in the eastern suburbs on May 5. On May 6, supply will resume but at low pressure in several areas, while some pockets will continue to face disruptions.

Details On Areas Affected On May 5

In F-North ward, areas such as Pratiksha Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Wadala Truck Terminus, New Cuffe Parade, Mahul, Mysore Colony and Vashi Naka will see water supply suspended.

F-South ward will also be affected, with key areas including Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg, Dadasaheb Phalke Marg, Jerbai Wadia Marg, Sane Guruji Marg and several adjoining lanes facing disruption.

In L ward, localities like Hill Marg, Tadi Peth, Muktadevi Marg, Panchsheel Nagar and nearby areas will face supply issues. Meanwhile, large parts of M-East ward, including Shivaji Nagar, Lotus Colony, Deonar, Mankhurd, Cheetah Camp, Govandi and surrounding areas, will witness a complete shutdown of water supply on May 5.

Details On Areas Affected On May 6

On May 6, fresh disruptions will impact areas such as Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Tilak Nagar, Kurla East, Nehru Nagar, Chunabhatti, and adjoining localities in L ward. Parts of M-East ward will continue to face low-pressure or no supply.

Some Areas To Face Water Cut On Both Days

Meanwhile, certain areas will be affected on both days. These include refinery zones along B.D. Patil Marg (HPCL and BPCL) and several parts of N ward. In Ghatkopar, areas like Pant Nagar, Garodia Nagar, Ramabai Nagar, and sections of both East and West divisions, including stretches near LBS Marg and Chirag Nagar, will experience prolonged disruption.

Vidyavihar East’s Chittaranjan Nagar and Rajawadi will also face supply cuts on May 6. Key establishments, including hospitals and residential complexes in these zones, are expected to be impacted.

The BMC has urged residents to store sufficient water in advance and use it sparingly during the disruption. Officials confirmed that the temporary inconvenience is necessary to carry out infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving long-term water supply across Mumbai.

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