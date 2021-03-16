Mumbai: BMC allows schools to reopen offline for Class 10 and 12 practical exams

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) education department has allowed schools of all boards to call students to school campuses to attend practical and oral tests of Classes 10 and 12 board examinations. Schools have been directed to call 10 to 15 students per batch for practical examinations in order to maintain safety measures against Covid-19.

Following demand of schools to reopen offline for conduct of Classes 10 and 12 practical board exams, the BMC education department released a circular dated March 15, 2021 stating, "Schools irrespective of boards have been granted permission to call students to attend practical and oral final examinations of Classes 10 and 12."

Mahesh Palkar, BMC education officer said, "Currently, schools in Mumbai are shut offline due to the Covid-19 situation. But, considering Classes 10 and 12 board examinations, we have allowed schools to call students in batches for practical examinations. All Covid-19 SOPs should be maintained by schools during practical exams."

The principal of a Matunga state-board school said, "We will conduct oral and multiple choice questions (MCQ) internal tests for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 students on April 12 while, we will conduct practical exams on April 16 and 17. We will call 10 students per batch for one hour of practical exam on a rotational basis."

While, Raj Aloni, principal of CBSE board Ramsheth Thakur Public School, Kharghar, said, "We are starting practical and internal examinations for Classes 10 and 12 students from March 19 onwards. We will call students in batches wherein both students and staff will have to wear masks, use hand sanitisers regularly and maintain distancing on campus."