Mumbai: BMC all set to open schools from June 13

Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) is all set to open its schools from Monday, June 13. Covid-19 patients are increasing in Mumbai, despite that the state government last week directed all schools to start their new academic year from June 13. Accordingly, BMC schools are sanitised. Thermal scaning machines, oximeter and masks are also kept ready. The rule of social distancing will also get followed.

Joint Commissioner, Ajit Kumbhar said, "a meeting of BMC officials was taken and all of them have started monitoring preparation work. Sanitisation of school has been done. thermal machines have kept ready. masks will be provided in the schools."

"We have also monitored how many students are vaccinated. Meanwhile, because of summer vacation, many students were outside Mumbai or went to their native places. Our child vaccination rate had gone down. Once school gets started we again arrange vaccination for them," Kumbhar added.

A senior officer of BMC's education department said, "it is true that state government has directed all non-teaching staffs and teachers to start attending schools from June 13 and directed students to attend schools from June 15 but we have done with our preparation. So we are allowing students from Monday. let's see how many attend schools."

In March 2020, when Covid-19 started spreading, state government ordered to shut schools and colleges. Thereafter, for many months students had attended online classes. Therefore, students' education life was suffered. Now. There is a threat of the fourth wave in the city. Still, the state government has decided to start the new academic year on a regular schedule. Schools will be open on 13 Students, administration staff and teachers will start coming from Monday June 13.

Total BMC run schools --- 1147

Total students --- 2,98,498

Total Teachers--- 10,420

40-50 students sits in each classroom.

40,000 Students are Between 15-18 years

70 thousand students are from 12-15