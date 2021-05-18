Mumbai: BMC all set to give 'the s-tree-ts a right tree-atment' as Twitter user laments damage wrought by Cyclone Tauktae

Cyclone Tauktae wreaked havoc in Mumbai on Monday, leaving a trail of destruction behind. Mumbai received a whopping 230 mm of rainfall even as the and high-speed winds brought down trees, electrical lines and more. In short, as the storm receded, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was left with quite the mess to clear up.

"Sorry BMC, tough day for you. Morning dog-walk pictures from just one part of one street," wrote a sympathetic Twitter user, sharing photos of branches strewn over the road, covering cars and blocking the route.

Over the last day or so, countless individuals have taken to Twitter with similar visuals, flagging damaged trees and blocked roads in various parts of the city. The municipal corporation is quick to respond to these messages, asking users to share the exact locations so that the relevant wards can be informed.