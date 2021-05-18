Mumbai: BMC all set to give 'the s-tree-ts a right tree-atment' as Twitter user laments damage wrought by Cyclone Tauktae

Cyclone Tauktae wreaked havoc in Mumbai on Monday, leaving a trail of destruction behind. Mumbai received a whopping 230 mm of rainfall even as the and high-speed winds brought down trees, electrical lines and more. In short, as the storm receded, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was left with quite the mess to clear up.
"Sorry BMC, tough day for you. Morning dog-walk pictures from just one part of one street," wrote a sympathetic Twitter user, sharing photos of branches strewn over the road, covering cars and blocking the route.
Over the last day or so, countless individuals have taken to Twitter with similar visuals, flagging damaged trees and blocked roads in various parts of the city. The municipal corporation is quick to respond to these messages, asking users to share the exact locations so that the relevant wards can be informed.
The sympathetic Twitter user did not go unnoticed. The BMC sought his location and cheerfully quipped that he could expect a better situation on the morrow.
"We will make sure your dog-walk has a better view tomorrow morning sir. Our teams are all set to give the s-tree-ts a right tree-atment through the day today. Thank you so much for your care and concern," the official BMC handle wrote.
Now, we feel compelled to mention here that the BMC is not new to the pun game. Both the BMC and the Mumbai Police are well known for their active and at times exceedingly relatable online presence. While advising people on the importance of double masking in a tweet last month for example, they quirkily wrote, "Venn' in doubt, double up!"
Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted moderate to intense spells of rain in Mumbai city and suburbs over the next few hours on Tuesday in the aftermath of cyclone Tauktae.
The "Extremely severe" Cyclone unleashed devastating winds that reached speeds up to 190 kmph as the storm made landfall in Gujarat, damaging structures, electricity lines, and uprooting trees.
Gusty winds reaching the speed of 114 kmph and heavy showers lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Monday. In Palghar, a 51-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed after a tree fell on his vehicle in Valiv area of the district on Monday.
A 40-year-old man died, in a separate incident, after being crushed by cement blocks that fell from the roof of a house due to high winds in Valiv area, the BMC said.
