Cyclone Tauktae: ONGC's barge P305 capsizes in Bombay High; 59 rescued, Navy continues search operation for 214 people

Mumbai: Barge ‘P 305”, an accommodation barge of the state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), capsized off Heera oil fields in Bombay High on Monday night after the impact of Cyclone Tauktae broke its mooring and set it adrift. Indian Navy along with a private vessel ‘Energy Star’ rescued 59 of the 273 people on board the barge.

Rescue operations continued late into the night with two Indian Navy vessels INS Kochi and INS Kolkata undertaking the search and rescue operation. A navy officer requesting anonymity said, “The barge capsized. Navy along with a private vessel ‘Energy Star’ saved 59 people from the barge. Search and rescue operations are on.”

Indian Navy will press all its assets including the P-8i’s tomorrow morning to support the ongoing rescue operation. At around 1 pm on Monday, P 305 had sent an SOS call to which the Navy responded and send INS Kochi. But the sea state, which was between 7 and 8, did not enable the navy to undertake the rescue operation, said a Navy spokesperson.