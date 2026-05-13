Mumbai: BLP Leader Kirit Somaiya Alleges ₹100-Crore Scam In BMC Land Contracts Linked To Uddhav Thackeray, Kishori Pednekar

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya | X - @KiritSomaiya

Mumbai, May 13: On Wednesday, BJP leader and former Mumbai MP Kirit Somaiya alleged that acres of municipal-owned land at Mulund's Kalidas Natyagruha & Kala Sankul, and Andheri's Sahaji Raje Sankul — which includes an auditorium, swimming pool, and other facilities — were handed over to a private catering and decorator contractor in 2021 by former CM Uddhav Thackeray and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar by violating rules.

"Instead of using the municipal land only for sports development and training of students and youth, it was given to a wedding decorator who charges Rs 2,000 per plate. This is a Rs 100-crore scam. The mayor’s term was two and a half years, but the agreement is for 15 years," Somaiya said.

Pednekar refutes allegations

Refuting all the allegations, Pednekar told the media, "Somaiya is known for putting allegations. The BMC was under administrative rule for four years, why didn't he raise this till then? He should first understand what powers a mayor has. If I had violated any rules, why didn't he raise this for the last four years?" Pednekar, who is the current Leader of Opposition in the BMC, questioned.

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Somaiya has also demanded the immediate cancellation of the contracts for the two plots and has written to CM Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde.

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