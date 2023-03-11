Mumbai: Black and Yellow cab operators likely to stop service from Bandra railway Terminus from Monday

Representational Image | Photo Credit: ANI

Opposing the collection of Rs.30/- from the taxi operators at Bandra railway Terminus, black and yellow cab operators of the city threatened to stop picking up and dropping the passengers from Bandra railway Terminus from Monday. However, the railway denied the allegation of taxi operators and said that the drop and pick-up facility for taxi operators is free.

"To improve passenger convenience and reduce the congestion near Bandra railway Terminus, an Access Control Parking contract is implemented at the station. In this, there is *Zero Charge* for Pick and Drop vehicle if it clears the premise within 05 minutes period. 05 minutes given is sufficient time in which passengers can be dropped/picked up conveniently and premises can be cleared easily without attracting any charges. Cab operators that wish to stay for a longer time ie more than 05 minute period can avail parking facilities at railway-approved rates. Charges shall be collected only at the exit point of the access controlled area."

However, taxi operators are not happy with the decision. In a letter to the divisional railway manager of western railways Mumbai Central division and station director as well on March 10th Mumbai Taxi Men's Unions general secretary ALQadros stated, "We have strong objections to collecting the entry Tax while dropping or picking up the passengers from the Bandra railway Terminus. I would like to state that the LTT Station started a similar system a few months back. We had staged agitation and stopped the passengers from dropping or picking up the passengers from the LTT. We stopped the taxis about 500 Meters away from the Entrance of the station. Thereafter they stopped collecting Entry Tax from the taxi operators"

"Please note that if you fail to stop collecting the fees, we have no other choice but to drop the passengers outside the Bandra railway Terminus. Please note that if the inconvenience is caused to the passengers you will be held responsible. The Taxi Operators will stop picking up and dropping the passengers from Bandra Rly Terminal from Monday onwards," further stated the letter written by Qadros to the railway authorities on March 10th.

