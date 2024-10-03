Mumbai: BK Birla College Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of Gandhian Studies Centre's Peace March On Mahatma Gandhi's Birth Anniversary

BK Birla College commemorates Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary with a vibrant Peace March, celebrating 20 years of promoting non-violence and Gandhian ideals | File Photo

Mumbai: The UGC-sponsored Gandhian Studies Centre at B. K. Birla College marked the 20th anniversary of its annual Peace March on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence.

The event received special support from O.R. Chitlange, Chairman of the Management Committee, and Vice President Subodh Dave. The march featured the presence of esteemed guests, including Dr. Naresh Chandra, College Education Director, Principal Dr. Avinash Patil, Night College Principal Dr. Vipin Chandra Wadekar, CA. M.D. Bapat, and Gandhian thinker Anup Kumar Pandey.

Each year, the Peace March aims to propagate the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. This year's event saw participation from thousands of students across various educational institutions, including Urdu National High School and Century School, alongside members of numerous social organizations. The march was visually enhanced by a peace chariot adorned with statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The journey concluded at the college with performances of Gandhi’s favorite bhajans and a collective oath to uphold his principles. Program organizer Dr. Shyamsunder Pandey expressed gratitude to all participants and highlighted the inspiration and guidance of Dr. Naresh Chandra and Principal Dr. Avinash Patil.

The event was successfully organized by members of the Gandhi Study Centre, including Dr. Archana Singh, Dr. Vrinda Nishandar, Dr. Dinesh Wanule, Dr. Narayan Totewad, and Ganesh Kumawat, among others. The dedication and efforts of professors and staff such as Dr. Rupesh Patil, Akhilesh Jaisal, Kaksha Waghmare, Anita Chauhan, and Santosh Sharma were also crucial to the event's success.