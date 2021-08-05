Mumbai: BJP wants train travel for fully vaccinated, to hold stir today

The BJP will stage an agitation in Kandivli (E) on Friday to allow fully vaccinated people to travel by suburban local trains.

BJP workers will travel by suburban trains from important stations on the Central and Western line, said party legislator Atul Bhatkhalkar.

“The MVA government is dilly-dallying over reopening locals, citing the current pandemic,” he said.

“However, the government has allowed opening of hotels, bars and liquor shops. The BJP will stage a protest on Friday as well over the issue,” said Bhatkhalkar.

He informed that he, along with party workers, will hold an agitation.

The BJP has already carried out a signature campaign and organized protests against the state government’s inaction.