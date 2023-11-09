Mumbai BJP Unit To Organise Special ‘Namo Utsav’ For Diwali

Mumbai BJP To Organise Special ‘Namo Utsav’ For Diwali | Representational Image

Mumbai: The city BJP unit will celebrate 'Namo Utsav' at nine places across the city during Diwali, where people can enjoy enthralling renditions by distinguished artists, announced city BJP President Adv Ashish Shelar on Thursday. 'Diwali Pahat' is a popular way to celebrate Diwali with live performances by classical and semi-classical singers. In addition to that, the 'Namo Utsav' will also feature 'Diwali Sandhya', Shelar said, adding that the celebrations would be different from Ganeshotsav, Dahi Handi, and Navratri celebrations.

On Sunday, November 12, acclaimed artists Aarti Ankaliker-Tikekar and Sanjeev Chimmalagi will perform at a live concert from 6 am onwards at Rangasharda Auditorium in Bandra. The concert will be hosted by Amit Kakade, and the music composition will be by Niranjan Lele. In the evening, 'Diwali Sandhya' has been organised from 6.30 pm onwards at Ganesh Galli Maidan in Lalbagh, where renowned singers like Uttara Kelkar, Kavita Ram, Abhishek Nalavde, Ketaki Bhave, and Srirang Bhave will perform, Shelar said.

Similar concerts have been organised in Dahisar, Girgaum, Goregaon, Dadar, and Vikhroli on Monday, November 13, and Tuesday, November 14. All these events are free, and tickets will be available at the BJP offices in the respective areas, Shelar added.

