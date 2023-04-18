Mumbai: BJP to induct 25 lakh grassroot workers in Maharashtra |

Mumbai: Maharashtra state BJP is in its expansion mode and is eyeing to reach out to Three crore people while inducting around 25 lakh workers on booth, block and district levels, party president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said.

Bawankule who made headlines on Monday by stating that Ajit Pawar is always welcome to the party, clarified on Tuesday that it was reply to a question from journalists and there has been no specific proposal under consideration in this regard. Elaborating on it further, he said that the party would be inducting many grass root workers all across the state in near future.

“Our party has a clear vision for development. People have seen it working at the centre as well as the state and are willing to join the party. Hence, we have decided that some prominent political workers from other parties would be inducted into BJP every Tuesday for next few months,” the state party president said adding that corporators from three municipal councils in Nashik district joined the BJP enmass today.

“We have plans to reach out to inall 3 crore people across the state before the elections. During this campaign we are also hoping to induct around 25 lakh grass root workersfrom other parties. Elaborate lists upadated upto the booth levels are being prepared for the purpose,” he added.

