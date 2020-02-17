Mumbai: BJP to hold statewide protests against MVA on Feb 25

Mumbai: The BJP has decided to hold protests against the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray in the state on February 25.

Claiming that the current government will fall, BJP state president Chandrakant Patil said, "This government will fall due to its internal differences. But we will not stake claim to form a government in such a case. We will demand a fresh election by dissolving the state assembly."

The party will hold demonstrations in all tehsils against the MVA government's 'failure' to solve people's issues and its 'opposition' to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

"The agitations will take place at nearly 400 places. It will be the second day of the Maharashtra government's budget session," Patil said.

The budget session of the state legislature will begin from February 24. Earlier, the BJP had announced that it would hold these protests on February 22. However, on Monday, they pushed the date ahead after they realised that the previously set date was a government holiday.

"We will distribute pamphlets on how the MVA government failed to address the problems of farmers, women and slum dwellers, amongst other issues," Patil added.

On BJP national president JP Nadda's remarks that the party needs to be ready to go solo in the future elections, Patil said, "We have not changed our strategy. The MVA government will fall with its own weight and internal bickering."

During the BJP's state convention in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, Nadda had said that the Maharashtra government's alliance was 'unnatural and unrealistic'.