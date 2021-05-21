Mumbai: BJP takes a dig at CM Uddhav Thackeray's cyclone-hit areas tour

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on his visit to cyclone Tauktae affected areas, leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that it was a three-hour tour covering just two districts.

In the last leg of his three-day tour, Fadnavis was in Sindhudurg district on Friday. He visited cyclone affected areas and spoke with locals.

The comment by Fadnavis was in response to comments made on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit of Gujarat. Thackeray, who was on a visit to Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg on Friday, also took dig at PM saying he was not conducting aerial survey but meeting people on ground.

“We don’t want to politicize CM’s visit to cyclone hit areas. But here the CM is conducting tour of just two districts. Why not other districts such as Raigad, Kolhapur, Satara”, asked Fadnavis. How many kilometers CM is going to cover and villages are nearby, said the BJP leader indicating the villages selected were near the helipad.