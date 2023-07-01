Mumbai: BJP Slams NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar For His Remarks Against Fadnavis | File pic

Mumbai: The BJP on Friday slammed NCP chief Sharad Pawar over his statement that his ‘googly’ exposed the BJP’s greed for power. City BJP chief MLA Ashish Shelar said it was not a ‘googly’ but actually a 3D exploitation of the situation.

Shelar slammed Pawar using a Marathi idiom that can be vaguely translated as “One can eat a carrot flute if it doesn’t play well.” He saidPawar’s flute might go well with Shiv Sena (UBT). And if it does not, they will simply cut it and eat it. We do not consider it any ‘googly’. This is a craving for power. This was a part of Sharad Pawar’s discussion with different parties at that time.

Half-Truth has been revealed

Challenging Pawar over the issue, Adv Shelar added, “Only half-truth has been revealed after Devendraji spoke about it. We are ready for a grand public discussion on the issue after which truth will prevail.”

Shelar also targetted the Shiv Sena (UBT) over the issue saying that Uddahv Thackeray has suffered the most due to the so called ‘googly’.

“If anyone has got clean bowled on this shot, it is Uddhavji’s party. He still seems to be delusional. Due to Pawar’s tactics, Uddhavji lost his party, party’s name, power, Hindutva and Balasaheb’s ideologies as well. ‘Kahi pe nigahe kahi pe nishana’ – this led to the culmination of Uddhavji’s party. Today, owing to Pawar’s tactics people will realise how Eknath Shinde’s decision was right. Shindeji and his colleagues were trying to tell Uddhav from day one that NCP was trying to finish them. They kept on alerting Uddhavji that NCP is playing double game, please do not trust it.Today, when Sharad Pawar admitted that he was in talks with us proves that they were not honest with the Shiv Sena. They weren’t honest then nor are they today. Hence, today Sharad Pawar Saheb’s statement only testifies that Eknath Shinde’s revolt was right and that he had an ideological foundation behind his move,” Shelar said.