Bail to Anil Deshmukh: 'Satyamev Jayate,' reacts NCP MP Supriya Sule; Congress slams BJP for misusing central probe agencies

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh

After the court order granting bail to the former home minister Anil Deshmukh, the NCP and Congress hailed it. NCP MP Supriya Sule said ‘’Satyamev Jayate’’ while the state Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre saying that ‘’For the last 8 years, investigation agencies have been misused and the opponents have been defamed and harassed through them. This case will not last in the court but the judgment of injustice of BJP will be decided in the court of people.’’

State NCP chief Jayant Patil said the CBI came on the scene for the first after corruption charges made by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner against Deshmukh who was arrested and later charges were framed against him. Thereafter, ED arrested Deshmukh. ‘’All this was done with a purpose. We are satisfied that Deshmukh got bail. But no allegation has been proved yet. He was arrested because someone accused him. There is no proof of this yet. Still, we regret that a leader, who spent 40 years of his life in politics, had to stay in jail for so many months. In this manner, people have to go to jail before any charges are proved,’’ he claimed.

NCP legislator Amol Mitkari said the party has faith in the judiciary. ‘’Both the Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh cases were deliberate conspiracies of the BJP. So now only one bail has been obtained, Nawab Malik will also come out in the next few days”, he added.

State NCP chief spokesman Mahesh Tapase said, ‘’Anil Deshmukh was being harassed for the last 11 months. BJP was completely involved in this. Those who made the allegations could not produce any evidence. However, the court has granted bail to Deshmukh today. Also, he will soon be acquitted in this case", he added.

