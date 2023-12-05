 Mumbai: BJP & Shiv Sena (UBT) Lock Horns Over BMC Elections; Accusations Of Fear & Stalling Tactics Fly
Mumbai: BJP & Shiv Sena (UBT) Lock Horns Over BMC Elections; Accusations Of Fear & Stalling Tactics Fly

Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday that the BJP is gloating over its victory in the recent assembly elections in Rajasthan and other states.

S Balakrishnan
Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
A war of words has broken out between the BJP and the Shiv Sena (UBT) on the issue of holding elections to the BMC. Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday that the BJP is gloating over its victory in the recent assembly elections in Rajasthan and other states. But, it was afraid to hold the polls to the BMC because it was certain to be defeat.

Reacting to this statement, city BJP unit president Ashish Shelar said it was the Sena (UBT) which had stalled the civic polls by filing cases in court. He said the Sena (UBT) had challenged the delimitation of wards in the high court. Also the OBC reservation issue for the polls is also pending in the Supreme Court.

Shelar claimed that the Shiv Sena (UBT) will be washed out if BMC polls are held today. "We are ready for the polls," he added.

