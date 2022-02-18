Mumbai: BJP seeks Gita recitation in BMC run schools

After criticising the ruling Shiv Sena over the BMC budget, the BJP now has now come up with move to corner Sena over Hindutva. On Thursday, BJP corporator Yogita Koli moved a notice of motion through a letter to Mayor Kishori Pednekar, demanding that Bhagavad Gita should be recited in the BMC-run schools. In the letter, Koli stated that Bhagavad Gita teaches good values and hence, it should be recited in the BMC-run schools for the benefit of future generations.

Emphasising the importance of Bhagavad Gita, Koli said, Gita has been guiding the people for over 5,000 years. "I am a member of the Education Committee and I feel that Bhagavad Gita should be read in BMC-run schools. It is wrong to say that we have moved this notice of motion keeping an eye on the upcoming elections."said Koli

After the MVA government came to power, the state BJP has left no stone unturned to question Shiv Sena's brand of Hindutva. During the lockdown, the BJP had staged protests demanding reopening of temples and raised questions over Shiv Sena's Hindutva.

Commenting on the letter, the Congress alleged that it is an election strategy of BJP. "Why has the notice of motion moved ahead of the election? Why not in 2017. They could have done that in five years,” said group leader of Congress in BMC, Ravi Raja.

Raja sarcastically said "Why only Bhagavad Gita. I would say epics like Ramayan and Mahabharata should also be taught in the BMC-run schools".

Samajwadi Party MLA from Bhiwandi, Rais Shaikh has written to Pednekar urging her to reject the notice moved by Koli. In his letter, Shaikh stated that it was decided to move any notice of motions related to religious education at the all-party group leaders meeting. He alleged that BJP wants to polarise on religious lines and create tension among citizens to attract more voters.

