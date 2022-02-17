'BJP has no understanding of economic policy': Former PM Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh on Thursday said the people of India are remembering Congress' good work and accused the BJP of dishonoring the people of Punjab and its Chief minister over PM Modi's security issue.

Addressing the people of Punjab ahead of the assembly elections through a video message, Singh said, "People are remembering our (Congress) good work. They (BJP) tried to dishonor Punjab CM and people of the state over PM Modi's security issue. Rich people are getting richer while the poor people are getting poorer," he said.

Slamming the Modi government over economy and foreign policy, the Congress leader said that the BJP has no understanding of the economic policy and that China is sitting at our border and efforts are being made to suppress it.

"They have no understanding of economic policy. The issue is not limited to the nation. This govt has also failed on foreign policy. China is sitting at our border and efforts are being made to suppress it," Singh said.

Further taking a dig at PM Modi's foreign policy and his visit to Pakistan in December 2015, Singh said, "Relationships do not improve by giving hugs to politicians, or by going to eat biryani without invitation."

Singh also said that BJP government's nationalism is based on the British's divide and rule policy and that the constitutional institutions of India are being weakened.

The voting in Punjab will take place in one phase on February 20 (Monday).

The counting of votes will take place on March 10, 2022 (Thursday).

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 12:57 PM IST