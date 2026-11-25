BMC directed to withdraw its 2023 draft policy as leaders insist Mumbai’s gardens and playgrounds remain under civic control | X - @ShelarAshish

Mumbai, November 25, 2026: Mumbai’s public open spaces will remain firmly under civic control, with BJP leaders ruling out their handover to private individuals, organisations or third parties.

The decision comes amid controversy over BMC proposals to transfer reserved amenity plots to private developers. The stand was finalised at a high-level meeting chaired by Cabinet Minister Ashish Shelar on Wednesday.

Convened a meeting in my chamber at Mantralaya to discuss the proposed policy for playgrounds and gardens in Mumbai, in the presence of Hon’ble Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Ji, Mumbai President MLA Amit Satam, and Mayor Ritu Tawde Ji. Playgrounds and gardens in Mumbai belong to the citizens of Mumbai. They must remain accessible to Mumbaikars and, under no circumstances, be handed over to private organisations. In this regard, the following directions were issued to the concerned officials: * Withdraw the draft policy for playgrounds and gardens prepared by the BMC in 2023. * Ensure that all playgrounds and gardens in Mumbai are developed and maintained by the BMC itself. * While developing playgrounds, incorporate the necessary facilities and amenities for various sports. * Provide facilities for citizens to engage in activities such as walking and jogging in open spaces. * In the first phase, develop selected playgrounds in accordance with international standards and present them to Mumbaikars as model facilities. * Subsequently, undertake the development of other playgrounds across Mumbai in a phased manner. * To mobilise the CSR funds required for the development of playgrounds, the BMC should issue a public appeal and give it wide publicity. * Ensure that playgrounds, gardens and open spaces in Mumbai are not handed over to private organisations or any other third party under any circumstances. BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, Additional Commissioner Prajakta Lavangare and other concerned officials were present at the meeting. @MPLodha @AmeetSatam @TawdeRitu @AshwiniBhide #OpenSpacePolicy #SaveOpenSpaces #MumbaiSports #Maharashtra #AshishShelar — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) November 25, 2026

Draft Policy To Be Withdrawn

In a major policy shift, Shelar has directed the civic administration to withdraw its 2023 draft policy proposing private participation in the development and maintenance of these properties and ensure that all public spaces remain under the BMC’s direct control.

The meeting was also attended by Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Mayor Ritu Tawde, MLA Ameet Satam, BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and senior civic officials. The leaders unanimously maintained that Mumbai’s open spaces belong to its citizens and must not pass into private hands.

Pushing for a concrete alternative, Satam proposed developing two to three playgrounds in every administrative ward, covering around 100 grounds across Mumbai, into international-standard sports facilities.

The initiative would be funded through the BMC budget and Corporate Social Responsibility contributions under the 'Participate Mumbai' campaign, without creating third-party rights over the land. Satam also demanded a final decision within 60 days.

Civic Body Maintains Most Open Spaces

Mumbai has 1,123 playgrounds and 343 gardens, making their upkeep a substantial civic responsibility. Of the playgrounds, 60 span more than two acres, while the rest are smaller.

The BMC directly maintains 1,108 playgrounds, with 15 entrusted to private organisations under 11-month maintenance agreements. Similarly, 336 gardens are maintained by the civic body, while seven are managed by private organisations.

Under earlier arrangements, 11 playgrounds were handed over to private organisations on a caretaker basis and 18 under the adoption model. Bhide, however, flagged manpower and financial constraints in maintaining these assets, suggesting that CSR funding could help bridge the resource gap.

Shelar stressed that the BMC must take complete responsibility for developing, maintaining and securing all gardens and playgrounds. He directed officials to formally communicate the decision to the State Government and withdraw the 2023 draft policy, which has remained pending approval.

Shelar also called for sports-specific infrastructure, walking and jogging facilities, and phased development of playgrounds to international standards. The BMC has been asked to launch a public appeal to attract CSR funding and wider participation.

Also Watch:

Bandra Reclamation: The BMC proposes handing over two adjoining plots—a 3,300-sq-metre recreation ground and a 4,300-sq-metre health dispensary plot with an adjoining road—to a neighbouring slum rehabilitation project’s developer for 15 years for plantation, beautification and maintenance.

Neville D’Souza Football Ground: In June 2026, the BMC approved its conversion into an exhibition and convention centre. The Bombay High Court has since stayed the decision.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/