Mumbai: BJP Rubbishes Claims Of Snatching City Away From Maharashtra

Ashish Shelar | File

The Prime Minister's Office is trying to run Mumbai through NITI Aayog, NCP MP Supriya Sule said while accusing the state government of failing to convince the Centre of the state’s stand on issues. Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar, however, rubbished the claim that efforts are being made to snatch Mumbai from Maharashtra and added that it’s a great thing that such big initiatives are being taken for Mumbai for the first time. He said, “UBT, Congress and NCP are sailing in ‘fool’s boat’.”

“The Centre has entrusted NITI Aayog with Mumbai’s development plan. This is a failure of the state government, which is just moving as per the Centre’s whims,” Sule, who is also NCP’s national working president, said while referring to a recent meeting of chief minister and deputy chief minister with NITI Aayog CEO. She said if decisions regarding development of Mumbai are to be made by the NITI Aayog, the MPs and MLAs would be rendered powerless.

Sule also said that the presentation made by the NITI Aayog CEO was prepared by a private firm and raised questions about its propriety. “The private firm took data from state government agencies, turned it into a nice presentation and put it forward via NITI Aayog. How come no one in the state government realised that!” Sule said.

Shelar welcomes NITI Aayog's efforts

Meanwhile, Shelar welcomed the efforts for Mumbai. “We are glad that for the very first time the Centre is thinking about Mumbai in an extensive manner. The NITI Aayog will support and guide, whereas the state government will carry out the scheme and the growth centre will be the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). If the opposition has doubts regarding NITI Aayog, we have clarifications,” he said.

Shelar said, “NITI Aayog isn’t an enforcement mechanism, it is a think tank. The allegation that it will do something is nonsensical. Our PM, through his speeches, is openly stating how India will develop through this Amrit Kaal to celebrate its centenary in 2047. India’s development goal of 2047 cannot be achieved without the development of its urban areas as cities are its growth hubs.” Shelar added that NITI Aayog has selected 20 cities and Mumbai is one of the first four to experience development.