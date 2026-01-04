Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam Engages Citizens, Showcases Development Work

Mumbai BJP President and MLA Ameet Satam, along with all BJP candidates from Andheri West, interacted with citizens on Sunday morning at Juhu Beach.
On this occasion, MLA Ameet Satam talked about the revolutionary changes that have taken place in Mumbai over the past 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ji.
He also highlighted the developmental work carried out by BJP corporators. Satam sought the blessings of the people for Mumbai’s development and security.
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/
FPJ Shorts
Leopard Creates Panic Again In Thane: Enters Residential Area, Attacked A Pet Dog, Horrific Scene Caught On CCTV
Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Fame Jay Dudhane Arrested At Mumbai Airport In Rs 5 Crore Fraud Case Days After Wedding, Family Members Questioned
CUET UG 2026: Registration Process Starts At cuet.nta.nic.in; Check Important Dates & Other Details Here
Aamir Khan REACTS To Sunil Grover Mimicking Him On The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'No Malice In It At All'