Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam Engages Citizens, Showcases Development Work

Ameet Satam Highlights 11 Years of Mumbai’s Transformation at Juhu Beach Interaction. |

Mumbai BJP President and MLA Ameet Satam, along with all BJP candidates from Andheri West, interacted with citizens on Sunday morning at Juhu Beach.

On this occasion, MLA Ameet Satam talked about the revolutionary changes that have taken place in Mumbai over the past 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ji.

He also highlighted the developmental work carried out by BJP corporators. Satam sought the blessings of the people for Mumbai’s development and security.

